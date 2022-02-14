Bloom Firm To Pay $1.1M Settlement For Malpractice Claims

By James Mills (February 14, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge approved a $1.1 million settlement that will end Koi Design LLC's legal malpractice suit against The Bloom Firm APC and one of its former attorneys for allegedly botching a trademark infringement suit that the company lost by default. Senior U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. granted a motion on Friday for a good faith settlement but reduced the $8 million demand to $1.1 million, basing his ruling largely on a magistrate judge's report determining that Koi would probably not be able to prove its claims against the Bloom Firm and A. Douglas Mastroianni. "For the purposes...

