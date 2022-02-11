How Legal Employers Can Retain Women In Turbulent Times

By Aebra Coe (February 11, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- Data on stress, burnout and attrition amid the pandemic has illuminated that female lawyers are being affected at a greater rate than men, creating a serious problem for legal employers looking to retain female talent, according to information presented Friday at the American Bar Association's midyear meeting. Panelists in the Friday webinar presented by the National Conference of Women's Bar Associations offered their take on how law firms and other legal employers can work to shift those statistics by helping female attorneys avoid overwork and overcommitment, which have been shown to lead to high levels of stress and ultimately burnout and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS