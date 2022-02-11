FDA Won't OK Pfizer's Under 5 Vax Until 3-Shot Study Is Done

By Dave Simpson (February 11, 2022, 11:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will wait until Pfizer and BioNTech complete a clinical trial on the effectiveness of a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children between 6 months old and 4 years old before considering authorization of the first two doses for that age cohort, the agency said Friday. Earlier this month, Pfizer announced it would seek emergency use authorization for kids under 5 to get the first two jabs while it waits on the results of the three-jab study. But on Friday, the FDA said Pfizer showed it "new data" from a clinical trial that seems to have convinced...

