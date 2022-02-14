Pension Insurance Co. Cuts Carbon Emissions In Green Push

By Irene Madongo (February 14, 2022, 4:25 PM GMT) -- British risk transfer specialist the Pension Insurance Company has said it cut down on carbon emissions from its operations by 16% in 2021, in line with efforts to strengthen its green ambitions. The company, which said it had £47.6 billion ($64.3 billion) of assets by June 2021, said it reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions last year by taking actions such as having office energy provided by a renewable energy supplier, according to a report it published Friday. Scope 1 and 2 emissions are different types of energy consumption and carbon emissions. The Pension Insurance Company has committed to be net-zero...

