Insurers' Body Backs UK Online Pensions Portal Plan

By Irene Madongo (February 14, 2022, 12:58 PM GMT) -- New plans revealed by the Financial Conduct Authority for online pension portals to help retirement savers are a "big step" toward making the project a reality, a leading insurers' trade group has said. Yvonne Braun of the Association of British Insurers said on Friday that publication by the FCA of draft rules for requiring pensions providers to provide confidential data to the dashboards marks a "big step towards making dashboards a reality." The City watchdog's rules will help guide pensions providers on how to upload customers' information to the "pensions dashboard" program, designed to help people maintain control over their retirement...

