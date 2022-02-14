HMRC Seizes Novel Crypto-Assets From 2 In VAT Fraud Case

By Matt Thompson (February 14, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- Two men suspected of value-added tax fraud became the first people to have nonfungible tokens, a novel crypto-asset, confiscated by the British government when HM Revenue & Customs seized them as possible proceeds of criminality, HMRC said Monday. HMRC declined to elaborate on whether the assets, commonly known as NFTs, were used as a money-laundering method or formed part of the purported VAT fraud. The news release from HMRC said the men used a network of 250 companies to engage in a sophisticated VAT repayment fraud but declined to say what method was allegedly used. There are two typical categories of...

