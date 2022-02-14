Aegon Urges Phased Start For Consumer Protection Rules

By Irene Madongo (February 14, 2022, 2:36 PM GMT) -- Pensions provider Aegon called on Monday for a phased-in approach to the introduction of wide-ranging regulations that will require all regulated financial companies to act in the best interests of consumers, arguing that they need more time to adjust. The Financial Conduct Authority proposed a so-called Consumer Duty project in December to help ensure a higher and more consistent standard of protection for users of financial services and help to prevent harm. The watchdog said it will probably implement the new rulebook from April 2023. The impact of the reforms is expected to vary significantly by sector, Aegon said: the FCA will need time to issue more sector-specific guidance...

