Solvency Reforms Would Stir Volatility, Broker Warns

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 14, 2022, 5:21 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England's proposed overhaul to the rules governing capital buffer requirements for the insurance industry would hinder growth and increase volatility in the domestic market, Willis Towers Watson said on Monday. The insurance broker hit back against proposals from the BoE and its regulatory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority, to reform the European Union's Solvency II Directive, which dictates how much cash insurers must keep in reserve to protect themselves against financial shock. Willis found that the proposed overhaul, which is intended to distance the U.K. from the EU regime in the regulatory landscape after Brexit, "does not satisfy...

