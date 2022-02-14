K&L Gates Recruits SEC Atty For Asset Management Practice

By Emily Lever (February 14, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has hired a former senior counsel from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management to grow its asset management and investment funds practice, the firm said Monday. Keri E. Riemer, whose career has spanned the SEC, JPMorgan Chase and Seward & Kissel LLP, will join K&L Gates' New York office as counsel, according to a press release. "We are thrilled to have Keri join the asset management and investment funds practice group," Michael Caccese, the chairman of the firm and co-leader of its asset management and investment funds practice, said in a statement. "Her years of...

