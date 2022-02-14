Ex-Coal Exec Moves To Stop Partners From Pushing Him Out

By Matthew Santoni (February 14, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- The former president of a Pittsburgh-area coal marketing company has urged a Pennsylvania state court to block the company's majority owners from buying out his stake for nothing, and to keep the company from ousting him completely while the parties await arbitration. In a complaint and a motion for a preliminary injunction filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, Joachim Porco said Latrobe-based Xcoal Energy & Resources, and its majority shareholder, GKJE Associates LP, had fired him from his role as president and chief commercial officer at Xcoal in August, and said they were going to purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS