Canadian Watchdog Can Temporarily Halt Mergers, Court Says

By Christopher Cole (February 14, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- Canada's competition watchdog can ask a tribunal to grant a last-minute request to temporarily put a hold on mergers that are undergoing legal challenges from the government, a federal appellate court in Ottawa has ruled. Canada's Commissioner of Competition lauded the decision Monday, saying the authorities welcomed the judiciary making clear that the Competition Tribunal — contrary to its own July ruling over an oil and gas waste services merger — has the power to temporarily block mergers in "urgent circumstances." The appeal stemmed from the now-completed CA$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) merger of Secure Energy and Tervita, which the government has claimed...

