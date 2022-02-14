Ashurst CEO Reinstated For Third Term

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 14, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- Ashurst's global CEO has been reinstated for a third term, the firm announced Monday. Paul Jenkins, who has held the top job at the firm since 2016, was reappointed by the board and will continue to lead for four more years. Ashurst's chair, Karen Davies, said in a statement Monday that the appointment is an affirmation of the good work Jenkins, who is based in Sydney and the firm's London headquarters, has done. "Paul has done an excellent job of leading Ashurst, particularly over the past two years through the pandemic and against a backdrop of growing challenges for our clients...

