Latham Adds Orrick Herrington Fintech Expert In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 16, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has nabbed a former Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP partner, who will join Latham's Washington, D.C., practice, the firm recently announced. Barrie VanBrackle will join Latham as a partner and will work in the firm's corporate department, according to a Feb. 14 news release. She additionally will work in the firm's emerging companies practices, the financial institutions and fintech industry groups, the firm said. Primarily, VanBrackle's work encompasses advising clients on the changing financial technology market, including clients involved in consumer-focused financial and banking services, regulatory counseling, and payment card industry investigations, the firm said. VanBrackle also...

