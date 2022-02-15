Boies Schiller Adds Trafficking Expert In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 15, 2022, 12:28 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has added a former assistant U.S. attorney with experience fighting human trafficking to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Monday. Kenya K. Davis will join the firm as a partner in its white collar crime and global investigations groups, the firm said. She will spearhead the firm's compliance group with respect to labor forces, governance issues and other related law, which the firm said is an area of high regulatory scrutiny. She joins from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, where she spent over a decade as the agency's coordinator of human trafficking...

