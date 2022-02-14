Crypto Miners Likely Free From Reporting Rules, Official Says

By Joshua Rosenberg (February 14, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- Those involved in the mining of cryptocurrencies will likely be exempt from the broker reporting requirements included in last year's infrastructure legislation, an official with the U.S. Department of the Treasury told a group of senators. Operators in the digital asset marketplace who are not in a position to provide the Internal Revenue Service with useful information will likely be exempt from the law's broker reporting requirements in forthcoming regulations, Jonathan Davidson, assistant secretary for legislative affairs at Treasury, said in a letter to the senators dated Friday. "Persons who are just validating transactions through a consensus mechanism are not likely...

