Biden's Fed Nominees Held Up As GOP Sens. Sit Out Vote

By Jon Hill (February 15, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee forced a postponement of a key vote planned Tuesday on President Joe Biden's Federal Reserve nominees, making good on threats to sit out the proceedings over concerns about Sarah Bloom Raskin's candidacy for the top regulatory job at the central bank. The committee had been scheduled to vote on advancing Raskin along with a slate of other Biden picks, including bids to keep Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on for another term and elevate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as his vice chair. Raskin, if confirmed, would serve as the Fed's supervision vice chair....

