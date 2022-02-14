Baker Donelson Picks Vice Chair For Employment Practice

By Sarah Martinson (February 14, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Memphis, Tennessee-based Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has chosen a shareholder who has more than 20 years of legal experience as vice chair of its labor and employment practice group, the firm announced Monday. Martha Boyd, who is based in Nashville, Tennessee, will be working with Baker Donelson's labor and employment group chair Angie Davis, according to the firm. Boyd said in a statement Monday that she is "honored" to lead the labor and employment group and is proud of the work that they have done to help employers during the pandemic. "I look forward to working with our...

