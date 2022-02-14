Ark. Pot Cos. Say State's New Rules Are Unconstitutional

By Sam Reisman (February 14, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A pair of Arkansas medical cannabis businesses have alleged in a new lawsuit that a raft of regulations and laws enacted to govern the state's medical marijuana program are unconstitutional and should be voided. Medical cannabis grower Good Day Farm Arkansas LLC and dispensary Capital City Medicinals LLC alleged in their suit, filed Friday in Arkansas state court, that over two dozen acts passed by the legislature to tweak the voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis are null and void. In the years since voters approved Amendment 98 in 2016, a constitutional amendment legalizing medical cannabis in Arkansas, the legislature has passed...

