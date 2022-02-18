Clark Hill Health Care Atty Joins Waller Lansden In Austin

By Jessica Corso (February 18, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Nashville law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP has grown its health care practice in Texas with the recent addition of a former Clark Hill Strasburger partner in Austin. Carrie Douglas joined Waller Lansden this month after a 17-year career at Clark Hill, formerly known in Texas as Strasburger & Price LLP. Waller Lansden announced her addition to the firm on Feb. 14. Douglas told Law360 in a written statement Friday that she made the move due to Waller Lansden's strong reputation in the health care industry. "Waller is synonymous with health care in both legal and medical communities," she...

