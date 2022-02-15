Med Co. Trims But Can't Ax Spinal Implant Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (February 15, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has narrowed a physician's patent suit against medical technology maker SeaSpine Holdings over spinal surgical systems, tossing two patents from the litigation but also ruling that SeaSpine received sufficient notice of allegedly infringing 10 other patents. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews agreed to shave down the patent infringement suit lodged against spinal technology developer SeaSpine Holdings Corp. by a surgeon over spinal implant and surgery systems, finding that SeaSpine hadn't been notified that it was accused of infringing the two tossed patents prior to the suit and couldn't have purposely infringed them. However, Judge Andrews found that...

