'Failed Experiment' Licensing Not Irrational, 6th Circ. Says

By Bryan Koenig (February 15, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel was highly sympathetic Monday to a challenge of Kentucky rules that require home health care providers to obtain a "certificate of need," but it wasn't enough to upend the oft-criticized rules still in place in more than a dozen states. The panel's published opinion went to great lengths to say that certificate-of-need requirements still imposed on home health care services in at least 16 states, and heavily criticized by federal antitrust authorities, should likely be repealed. All the same, the panel said that a lawsuit challenging the rejection of a certificate for a company looking to serve Nepali-speaking patients...

