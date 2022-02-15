Raise Pension Contribution Cap For Non-Earners, Aegon Says

By Irene Madongo (February 15, 2022, 4:55 PM GMT) -- A 20-year freeze on the £3,600 ($4,900) tax-free amount that people not earning an income can save toward their pensions each year should be lifted to £6,400, Aegon has said, amid concerns that consumers could be restricted from saving more towards their retirement. The pensions provider said on Monday that factors such as wage growth and inflation since the current limit was set in 2001 would suggest that a significant boost in the annual cap was needed. Aegon said its analysis showed that the £3,600 contribution limit was 21% of average earnings when it was introduced in 2001 but that this has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS