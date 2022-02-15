Academics Begin UK Strikes Over Pension Cuts

By Irene Madongo (February 15, 2022, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Staff from 44 universities across the United Kingdom have begun weeklong strikes over proposed pension cuts after efforts to negotiate on the plans fell through, according to a trade union representing the workers. The University and College Union said on Monday that Universities UK, a body representing university employers, has declined to withdraw proposed cuts that will mean 35% is slashed from the guaranteed retirement income of members. The cuts are aimed at plugging an alleged £18 billion ($24 billion) funding shortfall in the Universities Superannuation Scheme, known as USS. The union, which expects the cuts to the scheme to be...

