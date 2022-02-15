FCA Stops British Steel Pension Adviser Disposing Of Assets

By Irene Madongo (February 15, 2022, 11:15 AM GMT) -- The City watchdog has told a financial adviser that offered guidance on British Steel Pension Scheme transfers to stop disposing of assets without permission, ahead of a redress program for the retirement plan that was hit by scandal. The City regulator has said it is "concerned that AJH does not have sufficient financial resources to pay potential redress claims" as it told the adviser to stop disposing of assets. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The warning issued to AJH Financial Services Ltd. on Monday came after the Financial Conduct Authority instructed retirement plan advisers in a "Dear CEO" letter in December to stop disposing...

