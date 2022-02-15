Prosecutors Say Property Firm Operated £13.7M Ponzi Fraud

By Richard Crump (February 15, 2022, 4:28 PM GMT) -- Hundreds of investors were allegedly conned out of £13.7 million ($18.6 million) by a group operating a Ponzi scheme that posed as a property investment company, prosecutors said Tuesday on the second day of a trial in London. Mitchell Mallin, Abdul Mukith and Anthony Whymark are accused of conspiring to commit investment fraud by persuading their targets to put money into purchases of residential property that did not in fact exist through a company called Essex and London Properties Ltd. The company claimed it was snapping up distressed real estate in the capital and the southeast English county of Essex to refurbish...

