Weil-Led Black Knight Buys Rest Of Optimal Blue For $1.16B

By Charlie Innis (February 15, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- Black Knight Inc., guided by Weil, said Tuesday it has snapped up the outstanding interests of mortgage servicing software provider Optimal Blue and taken control of the company from other investors in a $1.16 billion cash-and-stock deal. Black Knight, a software and analytics provider for the mortgage and real estate industries, bought the outstanding interests from co-investors Cannae Holdings Inc. and private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP. The price included $433.5 million in cash and shares of stock worth $722.5 million in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., a data and analytics company that Black Knight partly acquired in 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS