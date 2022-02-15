CVS Wants Consolidated Drug Pricing Suit In Arbitration

By J. Edward Moreno (February 15, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- CVS Health Corp. urged a Rhode Island federal judge to push one of the insurers accusing it of fraudulently inflating drug reimbursement rates into arbitration, arguing that the claims all fall within an arbitration agreement it didn't disclose in its complaint. CVS said on Monday that it learned through the discovery process that it had a direct arbitration agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida signed in 2000. According to CVS, the arbitration agreement is broad and encompasses "any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the breach thereof." Four lawsuits against CVS were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS