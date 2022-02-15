Ex-Ropes & Gray Atty Says NY Can't Block Bar Exam Suit

By Max Jaeger (February 15, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- An attorney fired from Ropes & Gray LLP for failing the bar exam told a New York federal judge Tuesday that sovereign immunity should not stand in the way of her disability suit against the state agency that administers the test. The plaintiff, a Harvard Law School graduate identified in court papers by the initials T.W., claims test administrators with the New York state Board of Law Examiners failed to accommodate her anxiety-related disability. During Tuesday's hearing, her legal team argued that the board is not shielded from the suit because it is an independent entity funded by attorney licensing fees rather than public taxpayer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS