In-Person Arguments To Return To Fed. Circ. In March

By Adam Lidgett (February 15, 2022, 1:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said on Tuesday that next month it will move back to having oral arguments in person, although only certain people on both sides will be allowed in, given the COVID-19 pandemic. The appellate court in Washington, D.C., issued a notice saying that because of "changing public health conditions … the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will resume in-person arguments for the March 2022 court sitting." But the court limited who can come into the courtroom, noting that only arguing attorneys for the parties and a single "necessary attendee" are allowed. On top of that, anyone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS