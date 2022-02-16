Haynes And Boone Nabs Oblon McClelland Vet In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 16, 2022, 11:07 AM EST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has added a patent prosecution partner to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday. Vincent Shier joins the firm after more than two decades as a partner with Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, Shier worked in intellectual property law, prosecuting patent applications, counseling strategic intellectual property clients in a number of considerations and working with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the firm said. Shier received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester, where he studied both chemistry and biology. He also holds a doctorate degree...

