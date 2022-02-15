Law Firm Leasing Fell In Q4 As COVID Uncertainty Lingers

By Andrew McIntyre (February 15, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Law firm leasing activity in the fourth quarter fell slightly from the previous quarter and remains well below pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released Tuesday by real estate brokerage firm Savills. Law firms signed new lease deals covering a total of roughly 1.6 million square feet in the quarter, down from 1.8 million in the third quarter. By contrast, in the fourth quarter of 2019, law firms leased 2.8 million square feet of space. Two years into the pandemic, average quarterly leasing remains below the average seen in the two years before the pandemic. The quarterly average over the last two...

