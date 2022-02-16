Mayer Brown Hires Funds Lawyer From White & Case

By Irene Madongo (February 16, 2022, 11:01 AM GMT) -- Mayer Brown has appointed funds specialist Matthew Griffin from White & Case as a partner in its corporate and securities practice in London, part of the firm's strategy to expand in the investment management market. Griffin advises on fund investments in illiquid and liquid asset classes for institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds, Mayer Brown said on Tuesday. He also covers co-investments and complex areas such as fund restructurings, the law firm added. The new recruit, who was head of the London funds and investment management practice at White & Case, has also worked in the investment funds practices of three leading...

