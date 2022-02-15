Judge Rejects 3rd-Party Releases In Cannabis Co. Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (February 15, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday rejected the third-party releases in cannabis investment firm Kettner Investments' Chapter 11 plan, saying there was no evidence the releases were necessary or that the releasing parties had the chance to opt out. Following a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens told Kettner it would have to resubmit its Chapter 11 plan with the third-party releases taken out, finding that the releasing parties didn't consent to them and that nothing in the plan justified granting them without consent. "There's no evidence of necessity or substantial contribution to the plan," she said. California-based Kettner filed for...

