Mont. Panel Foggy On How Insurer Could Cap Crash Coverage

By Shane Dilworth (March 3, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- The justices of the Montana Supreme Court appeared perplexed Thursday as to how an insurer can invoke a state damages cap to avoid paying more than $750,000 of a $6.5 million policy issued to a county that was found liable for a January 2017 accident that left a woman with debilitating injuries. Montana Supreme Court justices questioned how an insurer can invoke a state damages cap to avoid paying more than $750,000 of a $6.5 million policy issued to a county that was found liable for a snowplow crash that seriously injured a woman. (Photo: John Deacon/courthouses.co) Peter F. Habein of Crowley Fleck...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS