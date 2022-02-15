Atty Arbitration Pacts Need Closer Look, NJ Justices Told

By Bill Wichert (February 15, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Supreme Court committee has asked the justices to take another look at a ruling permitting lawyers to include arbitration clauses in retainer agreements, calling it "fundamentally unfair" to require clients at the start of a representation to consent to keeping future disputes with the attorneys away from a jury. In a report made available Monday, a majority of the Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics urged the court to reconsider its 2020 ruling in Delaney v. Dickey that the agreements may contain provisions mandating arbitration of future fee disputes or legal malpractice claims as long as the attorneys explain...

