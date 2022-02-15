TTAB Says 'PUREXXXCBD' Can't Be TM As Product Is Illegal

By Tiffany Hu (February 15, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused to register the term "PUREXXXCBD" as a trademark for dietary supplements containing cannabidiol, finding that because the product is unlawful, the company cannot legally intend to use the mark. AgrotecHemp Corp. had argued that the products described in its PUREXXXCBD application were made from "hulled hemp seeds, hemp seed protein, and hemp seed oil" and are generally recognized as safe by U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards. But in a Feb. 5 ruling, the TTAB said that the FDA designation "does not obviate" the products' unlawfulness under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic...

