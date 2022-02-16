Allen & Overy Adds Another Former Akin Gump Leader

By Justin Wise (February 16, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- The former leader of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP's energy regulation, markets and enforcement practice has departed for Allen & Overy LLP, joining 21 of his former colleagues who made the leap to the U.K-based firm in 2021 amid a deep expansion in the renewables space. Allen & Overy said Tuesday that Chip Cannon joined the firm as a Washington, D.C.-based partner in its project, energy, natural resources and infrastructure practice. His arrival comes roughly one year after a team of 19 Akin Gump renewables and project finance lawyers joined Allen & Overy, with two more following soon after....

