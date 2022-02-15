In Close Vote, Senate Confirms Califf To Head FDA

By Emily Field (February 15, 2022, 1:30 PM EST) -- The Senate on Tuesday narrowly voted to confirm Dr. Robert Califf to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, making it the second time the cardiologist will lead the agency. In a 50-46 vote, the Senate confirmed Califf's nomination, capping a lengthy process to select the next FDA commissioner. Califf was tapped in November to take over from acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, who had been heading the agency since January 2021. Six Republicans voted to confirm, with five Democrats voting against the nomination, including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He had previously said he would vote no over the...

