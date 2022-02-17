Perkins Coie Hires Ex-Jones Day Patent Atty & Inventor

By Britain Eakin (February 17, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie has boosted its Washington, D.C., office with a Jones Day attorney who has experience litigating and providing strategic intellectual property counsel to clients in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, chemical and medical device spaces. Alex Kwan-Ho Chung joined Perkins Coie on Feb. 14 as a partner in the firm's intellectual property practice, where he will put to use his experience helping American, Japanese, Korean and European companies prepare and prosecute patent applications, and manage, enforce and defend their strategic patent portfolios. Chung also has experience handling patent infringement litigation in Hatch-Waxman cases and has litigated patent matters in district court, at...

