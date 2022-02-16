Norton Rose Adds Ex-Gray Reed Energy Pro In Houston

By Jessica Corso (February 16, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced Tuesday that a former Gray Reed & McGraw LLP attorney with years of in-house experience at oil and gas companies has joined the firm as a partner in Houston. John Bakht has been added to Norton Rose's corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities team in Houston. He joins the firm from Gray Reed, where he began employment in January 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to joining Gray Reed, Bakht spent much of his career in-house. For 13 years, he held various positions in the legal department of Baker Hughes Co., including serving at one point...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS