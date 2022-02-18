Trister Ross Adds Employment, Tax-Exempt Org. Attys In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 18, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- Trister Ross Schadler & Gold PLLC has added two attorneys with significant experience in both employment law and law related to tax-exempt organizations to its Washington firm, it said. Nicole Y. Drew will join as an employment law-focused associate, alongside Betsy Grossman, who will work as a partner representing tax-exempt organizations, the firm said in a Feb. 15 news release. Grossman received her law degree from Harvard Law School in 2008 and worked briefly for Second Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Peter W. Hall after graduating, according to her LinkedIn profile. Following that role, she worked for nearly five years as...

