Ex-Latham Atty Tapped To Be 1st Latina On Calif. High Court

By Hannah Albarazi (February 15, 2022, 10:23 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday tapped state appellate Justice Patricia Guerrero to serve on the California Supreme Court, a historic nomination that would make the former Latham partner the first Latina on the state's highest court. Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Guerrero, a first-generation Californian and a Democrat, has extensive experience serving as an appellate justice, trial court judge, assistant U.S. attorney and in private practice. "I am deeply honored by this incredible opportunity to uphold the rule of law and make a positive impact on the lives of Californians across the state," Justice Guerrero said in a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS