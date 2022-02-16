DOL Sues Pa. Home Care Company, Charging Wage Violations

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 16, 2022, 2:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has sued a private health care agency in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging in-home caregivers were not paid for overtime work, and in some cases not paid minimum wage. The suit filed Tuesday against Lebanon, Pennsylvania-based Wicare Home Care Agency LLC and its owner, Luis D. Hernandez, says the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act with its employment practices and asks the court to grant back pay to the workers. "Hernandez is responsible for creating and implementing policies that kept employees from being paid the legally required overtime rates, and in some instances, the minimum wage," the...

