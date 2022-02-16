Sequential Brands' Ch. 11 Releases Dubbed Unconfirmable

By Jeff Montgomery (February 16, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office has opposed the confirmation of former Jessica Simpson fashion line owner Sequential Brands Group Inc.'s liquidating Chapter 11 plan, telling a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware that the plan's nonconsensual, third-party releases are unjustified and unsupportable. In a filing with the court late Tuesday, the U.S. Trustee's Office told Judge John T. Dorsey that the plan — up for a confirmation hearing on Feb. 22 — imposes third-party liability releases on numerous nondebtors without their consent, "merely because such parties are related in some fashion" to the debtors or one of their secured debtors. "Not only...

