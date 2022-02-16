Almost Half Of UK Retirees Fear Penury, Poll Finds

By Irene Madongo (February 16, 2022, 2:04 PM GMT) -- Most British pensioners do not seek professional advice as they approach retirement and almost half worry about running out of money later in life, according to a market study published Wednesday by an asset manager. A poll of 2,000 retirees, sponsored by Abrdn, found that almost four in five pensioner, 78%, have not sought pensions advice, often because they are concerned about the cost of advisers or the belief that such guidance is only for the well-heeled. Researchers also found that 48% of pensioners, almost half, feared their money would run out in retirement. "There's a common misconception that financial advisers...

