Crypto-Assets Threaten Financial Stability, Regulator Warns

By Irene Madongo (February 16, 2022, 4:28 PM GMT) -- The market for crypto-assets is growing fast and could begin to destabilize global financial markets as its expansion accelerates worldwide, the Financial Stability Board warned in a report published Wednesday. The global standards-setter said that crypto-asset market capitalization grew by 3.5 times in 2021 to $2.6 trillion. Use of crypto-assets varies across jurisdictions, but the risk of financial stability risk with an interconnected financial system raises the need for policy responses, it said. According to the study, stablecoin growth has continued, despite concerns about factors such as regulatory compliance and standards of risk management. Stablecoins are a type of crypto-asset that aim...

