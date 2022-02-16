Tai Says New Tools Needed To Push China Trade Compliance

By Grace Dixon (February 16, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai urged lawmakers to recalibrate their strategies for protecting U.S. businesses and workers from China's trade practices, saying in a Wednesday report that the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution measures have failed to rein in the People's Republic's non-market economy. More than two decades into its membership in the WTO, the Chinese government's role in the country's economy and intervention in the market has only increased, despite new trade agreements, enforcement efforts and punitive measures in the intervening years, Tai said in her annual congressional assessment of China's compliance with WTO commitments. Tai added that China is...

