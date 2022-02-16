Walter Dellinger, Acting Solicitor General Under Clinton, Dies

By Jimmy Hoover (February 16, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Walter E. Dellinger III, a prominent U.S. Supreme Court lawyer at O'Melveny & Myers LLP who served as acting solicitor general under President Bill Clinton, has died, a top White House official said Wednesday morning. He was 80. News of Dellinger's death was revealed on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain on Wednesday morning. Dellinger became a top U.S. Department of Justice official during the Clinton administration in the 1990s, first leading the Office of Legal Counsel before taking over the solicitor general's office in an acting capacity. After leaving government, he led O'Melveny's appellate practice and continued...

