Health Hires: Horizon Therapeutics, Zynerba

By Adam Lidgett (February 18, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical company Horizon Therapeutics plc, CBD drugmaker Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and behavioral health provider aptihealth have all found new heads for their legal departments, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Horizon Therapeutics Sean Clayton Currently still a Cooley LLP partner, Sean Clayton will be the Illinois-based general counsel of Horizon, the company said Feb. 16. He will start the new role at the end of February. Horizon said Clayton has experience guiding clients on securities and corporate concerns and also has a history of helping clients in the biotechnology space. He even has...

