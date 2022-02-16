Girardi Keese Trustee Asks Again To Probe Litigation Lenders

By Brandon Lowrey (February 16, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee is trying to hire lawyers to investigate whether litigation lenders improperly lent tens of millions of dollars to the firm, seeking approval from a Los Angeles bankruptcy judge who rejected her first — and perhaps more expensive — choice of counsel. Trustee Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC pitched a plan late Tuesday to have her special counsel, Larry Gabriel of Jenkins Mulligan & Gabriel LLP, pursue possible claims against the companies. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell scrapped Miller's previous request to hire San Francisco-based Girard Sharp LLP amid creditors' complaints that its hourly rates of up to...

